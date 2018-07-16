Who We Are
Signature Event – Canmore Charity Golf Classic

July 16, 2018

Silvertip Resort

Join us for an opportunity to “golf on top of the world” as we venture to the Rocky Mountains for our annual Canmore Charity Golf Classic presented by Trotter & Morton.

Attendees get the VIP experience all day long enjoying a hearty breakfast, helpful tips from our golf pro and a delicious buffet dinner, all against a backdrop of breathtaking panoramic views at the exquisite Silvertip Resort.

Pricing

Early Bird Registration (until May 31, 2018): $1,200 per foursome/$300 per individual

Registration after May 31, 2018: $1,400 per foursome/$350 per individual

Event Schedule

Registration and Breakfast        8:00 AM

Driving Range Open                    8:30 AM

Shotgun Start                                10:30 AM

Cocktail Reception                       4:30 PM

Dinner & Program                        5:30 PM


Contact Information

Please contact our Events Manager should you have any questions or concerns; Morgan Scott mscott@rmhcsca.org or 403.240.3000 Ext 174.

Sponsorship

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for Canmore Charity Golf Classic! To learn more, contact Sandi by email at sferchau@rmhcsca.org or phone at 403-240-3000 ext. 142.

PRESENTING SPONSOR

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPORTING SPONSORS

