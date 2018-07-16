Signature Event – Canmore Charity Golf Classic

Join us for an opportunity to “golf on top of the world” as we venture to the Rocky Mountains for our annual Canmore Charity Golf Classic presented by Trotter & Morton.
Attendees get the VIP experience all day long enjoying a hearty breakfast, helpful tips from our golf pro and a delicious buffet dinner, all against a backdrop of breathtaking panoramic views at the exquisite Silvertip Resort.
Early Bird Registration (until May 31, 2018): $1,200 per foursome/$300 per individual
Registration after May 31, 2018: $1,400 per foursome/$350 per individual
Event Schedule
Registration and Breakfast 8:00 AM
Driving Range Open 8:30 AM
Shotgun Start 10:30 AM
Cocktail Reception 4:30 PM
Dinner & Program 5:30 PM
Contact Information
Please contact our Events Manager should you have any questions or concerns; Morgan Scott mscott@rmhcsca.org or 403.240.3000 Ext 174.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for Canmore Charity Golf Classic! To learn more, contact Sandi by email at sferchau@rmhcsca.org or phone at 403-240-3000 ext. 142.